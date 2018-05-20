MKM activists staged protest against Modi’s visit to Kashmir

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Members of Muslim-Khawateen-Markaz (MMK) Jammu and Kashmir activists Saturday staged protest at Press enslave against Prime Minister Narinder Modi’s Kashmir visit.
While holding placards and also shouting slogans, the protestors demanded permanent solution to Kashmir issue.
Chairperson of MMK Yasmeena Raja who was leading the protest said on Indian PM’s visit whole valley has been changed into the security garrison and no one is allowed to come out of their houses.
Yasmeena said Kashmiri leadership has been caged, adding that dozens of youth from the valley are lodged in outside jails lacking basic medical facilities and their condition is deteriorating and are.
“We want to convey our message to Indian Prime Minister that J&K is internationally accepted dispute and should be resolved as per aspirations of people and in accordance to UN resolutions,” she said.
She said both India and Pakistan have signed the UN resolutions “but nothing has been implemented on the ground due to which our people are being killed on both sides”.
She said Kashmiri’s are demanding the right to self-declaration and world community should wake up and pressurize India to solve Kashmir issue.
“If India is claiming to be a great patron of democracy then they should accept the ground reality of Kashmir issue, she said.
While referring to the situation in South Kashmir, Yasmeena said the area has been turned into military garrison and due to which there is a hostile environment in whole valley.
