Miwaiz expresses grief over Islamic scholar Ali Muhammad's demise

Srinagar, Dec 24:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman and Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed his heartfelt condolence and grief on the demise of prominent Islamic scholar of Kashmir and the Imam of Jamia Masjid Pulwama Moulana Alhaj Ali Muhammad.
In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz said that the deceased was a great religious and social figure who had been performing his duties most honestly since the past six decades in Pulwama district. While remembering Moulana Ali Mohammad Mirwaiz said that he was as a pious soul, known for his loving and caring nature and termed his death as both collective as well as the personal loss as he was also a close friend and classmate of Shaheed-e-Milat Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq, Mirwaiz said that his contribution on various fronts can never be forgotten.Mirwaiz spoke to the son of deceased, Moulvi Mushtaq Ahmed over phone and expressed his solidarity and sympathy with the family and prayed for highest standards in Jannah for the deceased.
Meanwhile, on the directions of Mirwaiz, a delegation led by Moulana M S Rehman Shams, youth leader, Mushtaq Ahmed Sufi, Farooq Ahmed ,and Haji Muhammad Yousuf attend the Namaz e Jianzah in Pulwama which was attended by thousands of people . The delegation expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family.
Meanwhile Mirwaiz also expressed his grief over the demise of Awami Action Committee’s active member Gulzar Muhammad Khan of Kathidarwaza. Moulana Rehman visited the family and offered special fateh prayers for the deceased