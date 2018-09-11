About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mitsubishi Air Conditioners launches its exclusive showroom at Srinagar

Published at September 11, 2018 02:37 AM 0Comment(s)252views

Chaya inaugurates showroom


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 10:

 IAPL Group Pvt Ltd, has inaugurated the Mitsubishi Exclusive Showroom Breeze Electronics of premium Air conditioners, at Shopping Complex, Rambagh.
The showroom was inaugurated by leading Hotelier and State Chairman of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya.
The Opening Ceremony was attended by Maninder Garg, RSM, Sales Manager Pb, J&K Hemant Jain Service Head and Jarnail Singh, the CMD of IAPL Group Pvt Ltd.
Maninder Garg said that Mitsubishi Heavy Duty Air conditioners has Hyper Inverter Hot & Cold technology which saves up-to 65% Power and covers larger area when compared with competitors brand. They also have 5thgeneration VRF Hot and Cold, other cooling models are available.
They have range from 0.5 tonnage to 3 tonnage machines with single phase split AC's
Also available are cassettes, Tower and ductable type AC's. (KNS)

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top