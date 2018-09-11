Mitsubishi Air Conditioners launches its exclusive showroom at Srinagar

Chaya inaugurates showroom
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 10:
IAPL Group Pvt Ltd, has inaugurated the Mitsubishi Exclusive Showroom Breeze Electronics of premium Air conditioners, at Shopping Complex, Rambagh.
The showroom was inaugurated by leading Hotelier and State Chairman of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya.
The Opening Ceremony was attended by Maninder Garg, RSM, Sales Manager Pb, J&K Hemant Jain Service Head and Jarnail Singh, the CMD of IAPL Group Pvt Ltd.
Maninder Garg said that Mitsubishi Heavy Duty Air conditioners has Hyper Inverter Hot & Cold technology which saves up-to 65% Power and covers larger area when compared with competitors brand. They also have 5thgeneration VRF Hot and Cold, other cooling models are available.
They have range from 0.5 tonnage to 3 tonnage machines with single phase split AC's
Also available are cassettes, Tower and ductable type AC's. (KNS)