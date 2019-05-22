Mission Director, JKSDM reviews functioning of training Centres under PMKVY

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

4121 candidates trained, 468 provided job placements

A review meeting related to functioning of Training Centres under centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY-State Component) was held on 20th May, 2019 at Srinagar. The meeting was chaired by Mission Director, J&K Skill Development Mission in the Conference Hall of Mission Directorate, J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM), Srinagar.

Representatives of Kashmir based training centres & Jammu based training centres (through video conferencing), training, placement and monitoring team of JKSDM attended the meeting.

Till date, 4871 candidates have been enrolled in various training centres empanelled by JKSDM, out of which 4121 candidates have been trained, 3001 candidates have received certificates and 468 candidates have been provided job placements. The training centres were directed to provide job placements to rest of the trained candidates within the period of next three months as per the norms and guidelines of PMKVY scheme. Candidates have been provided short-term skill trainings in courses such as Assistant Electrician, Plumbing, Tailoring, Data Entry Operator, Beauty Therapist, CCTV Installation etc.

Stressing on the quality assurance during the delivery of trainings, formation of 3 committees namely Quality Assurance Committee, Job Role Selection Committee & Placement Committee, which shall comprise of members of various training centres across the state was proposed in the meeting. The purpose of the committees would be to monitor the quality of the trainings imparted at centres, selection of new skill sets and development of strategies for placements of the candidates.

Mission Director said, “Our objective is to provide quality skill training to our youth so that their employability prospects are enhanced. In the competitive job market, it is the quality that speaks.”

To ensure that quality human resource is retained by the training centres, it was resolved to increase the basic minimum salary of staff members working in these centres.

Mission Director said that JKSDM has initiated the process of allocating fresh training targets to the training centres and would encourage the training centres to add on new skill courses such as agriculture allied activities, floriculture, medial sales representatives etc.