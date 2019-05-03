Missing woman along with her baby traced: Police

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police post Lassipora received a report from Mushtaq Ahmad Mir resident of Patipora informing that his wife along with her 2-month-old baby are missing from their home since April 06.

On receipt of this missing report, a special team was constituted at PP Lassipora to trace out the missing duo. The team carried out searches at different places in the area and after strenuous efforts the missing persons was traced from Srinagar with the help of community members.

After completion of legal formalities, both missing persons were handed over to their family members.

Pertinently, it is a third such case in the current week in which police has been able to recover the missing person.