Missing tourist has been traced in Jammu: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu
The missing tourist has been traced in Jammu, said police in a twitter post this morning
Rahul Basan, a resident of Kundli in Sonepat district situated on the Delhi-Haryana border, went missing from the Martand temple in Anantnag district.
Jammu and Kashmir Anantnag police tweeted:
The missing tourist has been traced in Jammu City, we thank you all for your cooperation. @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice https://t.co/SbyfPaNS0p— Anantnag Police (@AnantnagPolice) May 11, 2018
Earlier, Police have registered a complaint and sought the help of the general public in tracing a tourist from Haryana who went missing from Srinagar.