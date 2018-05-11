About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Missing tourist has been traced in Jammu: Police

Published at May 11, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu

The missing tourist has been traced in Jammu, said police in a twitter post this morning

Rahul Basan, a resident of Kundli in Sonepat district situated on the Delhi-Haryana border, went missing from the Martand temple in Anantnag district.

Jammu and Kashmir Anantnag police tweeted:

 

 Earlier, Police have registered a complaint and sought the help of the general public in tracing a tourist from Haryana who went missing from Srinagar.

