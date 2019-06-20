Missing Sopore minors detained in Ramban

June 20, 2019 | TahirMushtaq

Army on Wednesday detained three teen-aged boys hailing from north Kashmir’s Soporearea after they went missing from their residencies.

Sources told Rising Kashmir that three minor boys abandoned their homes. “They switched off their mobile phones and travelled towards Ramban district without any aim after some arguments with their parents,” said the officials in security forces, wishing not to be quoted.

The minors were detained by the army after they noticed them and all of them were questioned. “Two of the minors had Adhaar Cards and concerned police was also informed, while Ramban police became active when they learnt about the detention of the minors by Army,” said the sources.

They said that “The trio was handed over to local police in Ramban and police from Sopore’sBoniyar police station likely to take their custody.”

A senior police official told Rising Kashmir that “The minors are innocent and they have nothing to do with militancy the related incidents. They left their homes after differences with parents.”

However, the police officer said they have started investigation into the matter.