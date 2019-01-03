Missing porter found dead in Army cantt in Udhampur, family stages protest

AgenciesJammu
Protest sparked after a missing porter was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside army cantonment in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"A porter identified as Mukesh Kumar of Udhampur, who was missing since 15 days, this morning found dead under mysterious circumstances in Army Cantonement in Udhampur," police sources here said.
They said that the family and relatives of the deceased alleging murder, blocked the road and staged demonstration.
"The body has been shifted to the hospital for postmortem and further course of action will be taken after the report but initially, a case under section 174 of CrPc has been registered and investigation started," police added.
Meanwhile protestors dispersed later on the assurance of the police of conducting fair probe into the matter.