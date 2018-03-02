Missing officials

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, Farooq Dar who was accompanied by a team of officials on Tuesday carried out surprise visits of offices of different departments. Thirty-one employees were suspended for remaining absent from duty without notifying the departments. Among those suspended, 10, the highest number department-wise, are from PDD. It has further smeared the image of the department that claims to put every available hand to work in the most exacting period of the year. On absenteeism and dereliction shown be employees, PDD is not the only department to be in the dock as many have been nailed in innumerable such exercises – “surprise visits”. In recent past the government ordered termination of 100 doctors for unofficial absence from their duties. It was an exemplary move whose results were not only felt in the health department but many others as employees feared the decisive action by government over work negligence. But the momentum gained by that singular exercise was short-lived as employees do not seem to have learned the lesson, which is evident from the number of employees remaining absent from the duty. It also contests the view of the government that “surprise visits” is the lasting solution as it has become a self-repeating process. A better solution though was put up and given some shape during the interim governor rule when Governor NN Vohra stressed on the induction of biometric attendance system in government departments. There were reports indicating that employees felt the heat as many had to manually submit their daily attendance sheets. An improved daily attendance system in government departments has been flagged years ago, yet it remains as much absent as the derelict employees. People often register their complaints on missing teachers in government schools and hospitals. Absenteeism in offices directly affects the delivery of public services. Minus the foolproof and robust mechanism in place, employees are prone to take matters lightly. It also puts additional stress on officials who have to conduct the visits to see if employees are present in respective work places. An automated attendance system therefore will help in saving the time of the officials who have to carry out such exercises on daily basis. Private sector is already on the forefront in taking advantage of the modern systems and biometric attendance has really delivered. It is still not known why the state government has not taken a cue in an area where services could have been improved by a significant factor.
0 Comment(s)