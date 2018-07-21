Missing minor murdered brutally

Kupwara shut, SIT to probe
Javid AhmadSrinagar, July 20:
A pall of gloom descended Gulgam village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday after a missing 10-year-old boy’s mutilated body was recovered some four kilometres from his home.
After four days, Umar Farooq, son of a labourer Farooq Ahmad Malik of Gulgam was found dead on the banks of Kehmil Nallah at Hanjipora village.
On July 16, Umar had gone missing, triggering protests in the area that prompted a swift search operation by Police alongside locals.
“He was brutally murdered. His body was found along the banks of Kehmil Nallah. His head has been smashed with a heavy object and his left arm chopped mercilessly,” a local told Rising Kashmir.
After legal formalities, Police handed over Umar’s body to the family for last rites.
Meanwhile, Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the brutal murder of the child.
The SIT is headed by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kupwara, Shafakat Hussain and supervised by the Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara, Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar.
“Police has also sought cooperation of the general public for completion of investigation,” a Police spokesman said.
Director General of Police, Sheesh Paul Vaid termed Umer’s murder as a painful incident.
“We have constituted SIT and we will look into it. It is a painful incident. We will work out the case and arrest the culprits,” Vaid told reporters on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of ‘16th Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament’ in Srinagar.
Police has registered a case under FIR No 192/2018 under section 302 and 363 into the incident.
The fateful day Umar went missing, he had refused to attend his school, Usmania Institute, Gulgam, where he was enrolled in 3rd standard.
His mother Shareefa Begum also works in the same school as a sweeper while his father works as a daily labourer.
“I told him to come and attend the school but he refused. I let him stay home. I went to school and on my return at noon, he was at the uncle’s house. At 3 pm, I asked him to return home but he pleaded to let him play,” Umar’s mother said.
She had gone to the forests to collect firewood, and on return asked her daughters whether Umar was back home.
“When I was told he hasn’t returned home, we searched for him but couldn’t find him anywhere,” she said.
Umar was a lone brother among seven sisters.
According to locals, Army had also used drones and sniffer dogs to trace him.
Several teams of Police besides searching in the neighbouring villages of Gulgam were also deputed at railways stations.
The family has demanded immediate arrest of Umar’s killers.
Meanwhile, a complete shutdown was observed in Kupwara to protest against the incident.
All the shops, business establishments and private offices remained closed while traffic remained off the roads.
During the shutdown, protests were also held in Trehgam, Kupwara, Kralpora, Gulgam and Batergam areas of the district against the killing.
javid@risingkashmir.com