Missing minor girl found dead in Baramulla outskirts

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Sep 02:
A 9 year old girl missing from last ten days was found dead in forest area of Boniyar in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.
A senior police official said the body of the girl Muskan Jan daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Lari Trukanjan Boniyar was spotted in the forest area, one kilometer away from her residential house in a decomposed state.
Police said the minor girl had gone missing on August 23, 2018.
“Despite strenuous efforts by Police the minor could not be traced. Today her dead body was spotted in the forest area,” the police official said.
Abdul Majeed Ganaie, a family member said that on August 23, Muskan left home to fetch juice from the market but went missing after that.
“After she went missing, we lodged a missing report at Boniyar police station. Till date neither the police nor the locals could trace her body,” he said.
Family members said that the body was found decomposed a kilometre away from home in Larri forest area of Boniyar.
Boniyar police said that in the wee hours on Sunday, local women who went to fetch firewood from the forest, witnessed foul smell coming nearby in the forest area. They found a decomposed body and informed the police.
Medical Officer Boniyar, Dr. Arif said that a team of doctors assisted by police visited the spot and found decomposed body of Muskan.
“The visceral parts of the minor were missing, intestines were missing and even the eyeballs were missing. The minor was lying behind a tree in mysterious circumstances,” Dr. Arif said.
He said that the slain minor’s trousers, footwear and bangles were lying on a side.
“The medical team from Boniyar visited the spot to find out any case of assault or offence but we found a totally decomposed body. We submitted a report based on the first hand observation.”
A senior police official from Baramulla said that police is investigation the case.
“We are taking every angle into the consideration. Right now we can't divulge any further information,” he said.