Missing minor boy traced, reunited with family

Srinagar:

A missing boy was traced by Police Station Rainawari and was reunited with his family.
Rainawari police traced out the missing mentally unsound boy from Srigufwara area of Anantnag after making an appeal on social media.
On 17-07-2018 Police Station Rainawari appealed general public through social media to help in tracing a missing deaf and dumb boy.
Later some people called Police Station regarding the said missing boy and finally he was traced out from Srigufwara area of Anantnag and was handed over to his parents.
Family members of the said boy have lauded the efforts of police in tracing him.

 

