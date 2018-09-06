Missing lady from Bihar united with her legal heirs

Kathua Sep 5:
Police station Lakhanpur today handed over a missing lady from Bihar found abandoned in the jurisdiction of Police station Lakhanpur to her legal heirs. Police spokesperson said that the lady was found roaming in state of depression and thus police station Lakhanpur under the supervision of lady police provided her medical attention and conducive atmosphere which helped her to bring back in state of normalcy. Spokesperson said, “Police after sustained efforts in spite of language barrier and illiteracy succeeded in locating the exact address of the said lady out of several locations disclosed by her.” Kathua Police also sought help of UP and Bihar police to reunite the lady with her family after legal formalities.
Her family members expressed gratitude to Kathua Police for reuniting them. People applauded the action of Police.