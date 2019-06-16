Missing Kupwara youth's gun-wielding picture goes viral

June 16, 2019 | Agencies

A youth, who had gone missing from frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara few days ago, has reportedly joined Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), as his picture flaunting an AK-47 rifle has gone viral on social media.

Official sources said a complaint was registered few days ago at a Police Station in Kupwara that one Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir had gone missing after he left home to get stock for his shop on June 11. “A case was registered and investigation was taken up,” they added.

However, a picture of Mir brandishing an AK47 assault rifle has gone viral on social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter. According to the picture doing rounds on social media, the youth had joined HM on June 12, just a day after he went missing.