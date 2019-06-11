Missing Kupwara man found dead, body recovered from Jehlum

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The body of a Kupwara resident, who went missing last week, was recovered from river Jhelum in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Monday.

Reports reaching GNS said the some locals spotted the body inside the river Jhelum in Sumbal area of Bandipora village and immediately informed police about it.

A police team reached the spot and retrieved the body under mysterious conditions.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Sharif Mustafa son of Ghulam Mustafa of Gundishort Karnah Kupwara.

Sharif was missing from Srinagar since June 01, he said.

He said that a case under 174 CrPc has been initiated and further investigations taken up. (GNS)