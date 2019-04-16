About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Missing Kreeri man found unconscious in his vehicle, hospitalised

A 35-year-old person from Nowpora Jageer area of Kreeri in Baramulla district of north Kashmir who had gone missing on Saturday was found in an unconscious state on Monday.
Waseem Ahmad Lone, son of Bashir Ahmad Lone, had left home in his new vehicle for Srinagar to buy some electronic goods on April 13 but failed to return.
Despite best efforts by the family to trace him, there were no whereabouts of Waseem. The family had filed a missing report with police on Sunday, officials and family sources said.
However, on Monday evening, the missing person was found at Ringi area of Pattan.
SDPO Pattan Mashkoor Ahmad Zargar told GNS that the police team found the missing person Waseem Lone in an unconscious state inside his vehicle at Rinji crossing in Pattan area.
Waseem was taken to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment, SDPO said.
We will be able to get the actual details only after Waseem gains consciousness, the officer said.

 

;