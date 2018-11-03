Missing Kashmiri student posing as IS militant ‘hugely worrying’: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday termed the reports of missing Kashmiri student joining IS as “hugely worrying”.
“If this is genuine it’s hugely worrying. Sometimes seemingly small actions have huge consequences,” Omar wrote on twitter.
He wrote “If what happened to him at #ShardaUniversity has lead him to choose such a destructive path it’s even more tragic. One more life on the path to ruin & one more family in turmoil.”
Ehtesham, a student of Sharda University, Noida went missing on October 28 after he reportedly left his hostel.
On October 04 he was assaulted during a group clash between Indian and Afghani students at the University.
On Friday his gun wielding photograph appeared on social media along with his purported audio message in which he pledged allegiance to IS group.