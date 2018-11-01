Missing Kashmiri student: Family seeks Governors intervention

Irfan YatooSrinagar
The family members and relatives of a Kashmiri student, who went missing in Noida last month, Thursday held a protest demonstration in Srinagar seeking intervention of Governor in tracing their missing son.
Ethisham Ahmad, a resident of Khanyar area of Srinagar and a first-year student of Medical Imaging Technology, Sharda University had gone missing in Noida on October 28.
His family appeared at Press Enclave in Srinagar and staged a protest demnstration, seeking whereabouts of Ehtisham.
The family made a passionate appeal to Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene and help them locate their missing son.
“On Sunday, he went for outing to New Delhi. Throughout the day, he was in touch with us. But, by that evening, his phone went off,” the family said.
Ehtishaam was assaulted by a group of students in the campus on October 4.
Earlier, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh into the matter.