Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

May 03, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A youth from Kangan area of Ganderbal, who had gone missing missing, has been found by police in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Official sources said that Shafat Yousuf Malik (25) son of Muhammad Yousuf Malik of Thune Kangan had gone missing from April 28.

His family had appealed him to return and had also urged people to help trace him out.

Sources said that Shafat was traced from Handwara late Thursday evening and is in police custody.

The family had filed a missing report with police station Kangan in April 30. (GNS)