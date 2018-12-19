Missing gym trainer found dead in Baramulla

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Dec 18:
A 25 year old gym trainer identified as Azim Nazir Khan who was missing since last week was found dead in a building in Azad Gunj area of Baramulla town on Tuesday evening. Body of Khan, a resident of Arunbua Boniyar, Uri was found hanging with ceiling in the building.
A police official from Baramulla said that circumstantial evidence and injury marks on the body suggest prima facie a case of homicide.
“A case of murder under FIR No 207/2018 under section 302 RPC was registered in Police Station Baramulla,” he said.
Family sources said that Azim Nazir Khan, son of Nazir Ahmad Khan, working as a gym trainer at Hulk Gym center Azad Gunj went missing on 13th December and a case was filed on 14th December at Police Station Baramulla.
Baramulla police said after the family report search for the missing person was set about.
“CCTV footage of the vicinity was obtained and all probable places were also searched, however he could not be traced. Today the body of the missing boy was found hanging with ceiling in a building in Azad Gunj Baramulla,” they said.
Police said that the body has been taken for post-mortem and investigation into the matter has been set into motion.