Missing Govt teacher found dead in Bandipora

May 20, 2019 | M T Rasool

The Government teacher who had gone missing some eight days ago in north Kashmir's Bandipora district was found dead on Monday.

Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, 29, of Sheikhpora Mantrigam was found dead by locals at Laharwalpora near Walur Lake following which police was informed and his body was recovered.

Lone worked as a teacher at Government Higher Secondary School Chuntimulla Arin Bandipora.

Around eight days ago he had left home as usual for duty but didn't return back.

His family had contacted all relatives and friends to locate him.