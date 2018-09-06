Missing girl recovered within 48 hours by Nagri Police

Kathua, Sep 5 :
Police Post Nagri, Kathua solved a missing case today and recovered the major girl within 48 hours from the time of reporting. Police spokesperson said that on 03/09/2018 a complaint was received at Police Post Nagri about missing of one major girl. Police instantly lodged a missing report and started search to trace out the missing girl. According to the spokesperson, “After strenuous efforts and continuous search, police team led by ASI Som Raj under the directions of Incharge Police Post SI Vikas Jasrotia today succeeded in tracing the missing girl from Ludhiana Punjab in the intervening night of 4/5-09-2018.” After completing all legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her family.