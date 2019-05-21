Missing girl of Sumbal-Nowgam traced

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The missing girl from Gadkhud Sumbal has been traced by Bandipora police.The said girl was missing since 15/05/2019,as she had left home for some domestic work & had not returned home till date.

Acting swiftly on the complaint filed by her father in PP-Nowgam , Sumbal police launched a massive manhunt to trace her. After strenuous efforts of police she was found & has been handed over to his family in presence of respectables of the area.