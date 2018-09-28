Missing girl found in Kathua

Press Trust of IndiaJammu, Sep 27:
A missing girl from Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district was found on Thursday by the police in Kathua district, officials said.
Acting on a missing person's report lodged at Ramgarh police station sometime ago by the family members of the girl from village Bana Chak, police launched a search operation in suspicious locations in and around the state, officials said.
The missing girl was found in the Kathua area, they said. After completion of the legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her father at Ramgarh police station, they added. The family member expressed their gratitude to Samba district police.