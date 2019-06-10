Missing elderly man found dead in Baramulla

June 10, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

The body of an octogenarian man who was missing since 4th June, was found inside a canal of Power Project Uri-II at Salamabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday.

A police official said that the labourers working at the site spotted the body inside the canal on Sunday morning.

He said that the body was retrieved from the power canal and was taken to nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The officer identified the deceased as 88 year old Abdul Satar Ahanger, a resident of Noorkhah Boniyar.

Ahanger, according to a family member was missing since June 4. The family had also filed a missing report in police station Bijhama.

Police said that a case under section 174 CrPc was registered at police station Bijhama Boniyar and further investigations taken up.

