Missing Ehtisham returns home

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
Ethisham Bilal, who was pursuing engineering at a Noida-based university and had reportedly joined Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), returned home Sunday afternoon.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police, without mentioning the name of any individual, tweeted, "With the help of family and #police an individual (name withheld) has been brought back to the mainstream. Further details shall follow."
A resident of Khanyar in downtown Srinagar city, the 20-year-old Ehtisham showed up on social networking sites wearing a black turban and black pathan suit with ammunition pouch tied to his chest amid an Islamic State flag on his back.
He disappeared from his university in Noida in middle of October.
The news of his disappearance had left the family shell-shocked and they knocked every door possible to convince him to return. The police, as a good will gesture, had assured every possible assistance to ensure the return of their son.
Pictures of family members with folded hands splashed in local newspapers with a request for Ethisham to return home "at least to shoulder the coffin of his parents" earlier last month had motivated the young man to approach his family.
His parents made passionate appeals to militant groups to send home their son, who was studying B.Tech at the Sharda university in Noida. They stated "he is the only son in entire Sofi clan and should be allowed to join back his family."