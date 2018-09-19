Missing BSF man’s body found after 9 hrs

SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Sept 18:
A Border Security Force (BSF) man was apparently killed in Border Action Team (BAT) attack by Pakistani troops in Ramgarh sector of Samba in Jammu province on Tuesday. The border guard’s body was found nine hours after he had gone missing.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that BSF man identified as Hawaldar Narinder Singh of 176 bn, who was the part of a BSF patrol team and were busy in removing sarkanda (wild grass), came under ambush of Pakistan forces BAT team at around 10.50 am.
“The BSF men were doing their work in forward area (ahead of fence) in village Nanga when they were ambushed by BAT comprising Pakistan Army commandos and well trained militants,” they said.
Sources said some villagers of Nanga were working in their fields near the fence when the attack took place.
“During the surprise attack, atleast 12 bullets were fired by the BAT team on the BSF men and one of the border guard was wounded in the attack,” they said
According to sources, the injured BSF man Hawaldar Narinder fell after being hit by the bullet.
“The injured BSF man was talking to a farmer when he wounded. The farmer, who was talking to the wounded border guard alongwith other villagers, had a narrow escape,” they said.
Source said the injured BSF man went missing after being hit by the bullet and additional troops were rushed to the area to trace him out.
“The BSF men found blood spots and his helmet during the search operation,” they said.
Senior BSF officials also rushed to the area to take stock of the situation.
The BSF officials, according to the sources, tried to contact Pakistan Rangers to arrange a flag meeting. However, there was no response from the other side.
They said in the evening, troops recovered body of the missing BSF man.
Sources said there was a bullet mark on his body. “Besides, there was cut of knife mark on his neck”.
A BSF spokesman confirmed that body of the missing trooper was recovered late evening.
While giving details of the incident, he said at around 10.40 am, unprovoked firing was started by Pakistan in Ramgarh sector.
“A BSF party, which was on domination patrolling ahead of fence, was fired upon by Pakistani troops. BSF troops immediately took position and retaliated but the Pakistani troops bullets hit a BSF man. The area on Pak side has a protective bundh close to IB,” the spokesman said.
He said this side of IB is undulated, marshy and having thick sarkanda growth. “It made the immediate locating of the felled BSF man difficult.”
The situation was brought under control by BSF and ultimately the body of the BSF man was recovered by late evening,” he said.
The spokesman said further action on clearing the area of any likely IED, booby trap, etc are being taken by BSF men.
Repeated attempts to contact Inspector General of BSF Jammu Frontier Ram Avtar failed.
Pertinently, three Jaish militants, who were killed in an encounter by forces in Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu district few days back, had sneaked into the State from Samba sector.