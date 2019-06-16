Miss Top of the World to do fundraising for violence-hit Kashmir children

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Aishwarya Gupta, the Miss Top of the World 2019 winner said women from all parts of the globe including Jammu Kashmir should come forth to become role models for women who fight for equal opportunities in their day to day lives.

Talking to Rising Kashmir Aishwarya said in the near future she has plans to come down to Valley for fundraising for the women and children who have either suffered in violence or are downtrodden.

Aishwarya, 24, is the first Indian woman to win the Miss Top of the World competition.

She represented as “Miss Asia” at the international beauty contest “Mrs & Miss Top of the World 2019” in Riga, Latvia on 29th May to 2nd June.

She says in the competition she saw the contestant from Iran more as a role model for Iranian women than being someone who was fighting for a beauty pageant.

“That is what the women from areas like J&K or the other small Indian cities can do for their own women,” she says.

Terming Kashmiri people as “most hospitable” in the world, Aishwarya says that she has been to Kashmir once and since then she has been craving for a trip to the Valley.

“It is not just the beauty of Kashmir which is pestering me to go back but the people in Kashmir are so warm and hospitable,” she says.

On the small town girl’s aspiring to be part of beauty pageants, Aishwarya says that beauty in such contests is not as important as the confidence which contestant exuberates.

“When I went to this competition I was confident of winning. They judge on how confident a girl is rather than on the beauty of a contestant,” she says.

She says that girls from any big or small cities should focus on making themselves more and more confident from within.

“The confidence is exhibited naturally on the exterior if one is feeling confident from the inside,” she says.

Aishwarya who hails from New Delhi has a Bachelor’s degree in economics and econometrics from University of Nottingham, United Kingdom.

She is a trained perfumer from Cocoaberry Talent & Academy in Mumbai under the supervision of Supermodel Alesia Raut Surryavanshi, Anjali Raut Gill and Siddhartha Surryavanshi.

She is now preparing for Miss India Femina next year.

The Miss Top of the World pageant competition, 2019 featured 23 delegates from all across the globe including India, Japan, Suriname, Russia, Netherlands and Spain.

The competition began with a ceremony on the evening of 29 May welcoming all the contestants.

The following day, all the girls showcased their national costumes in an open-air visit to the museum of Latvia and a boat tour along the River Daugava.

The beauty pageant also entailed a talent round, a fun visit to the Mayor of Riga and personal interview round about themselves and their country.

The Grand finale took place at the House of Moscow, Marijus street 7, Riga, Latvia.