‘Misguided’ youth reconnected with families after counseling in Anantnag: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Police Saturday said it has identified the youth who were motivated by “inimical propaganda of anti-national elements and had planned to join militant ranks”.
“These youth along with their parents/guardians were called at District Police Office Anantnag and were properly counseled by SSP Anantnag Altaf Ahmed Khan and SP Hqrs Anantnag Tahir Ashraf so that they do not fall prey to militancy,” police statement said.
On the occasion, statement quoting SSP Anantnag said that “as a part of efforts to bring teenagers back into the national mainstream, Jammu and Kashmir police is counseling the misguided youth to prevent them from falling prey to anti-national propaganda and joining militancy”.
Statement said he further added that going beyond its mandate of normal policing; J&K Police is “transforming hearts and minds of youth by bringing them close to the police working and by instilling national pride in the youth of the valley”.
Police said it has also achieved success as well in the recent time “as a group of children who were motivated by anti-national elements to join the militant’s ranks were brought back into the mainstream”.
Statement quoting SP Hqrs Anantnag Tahir Ashraf added that “we are working in building confidence among the youth and bridging the gap between police and public”.
“Jammu and Kashmir Police has appealed the parents to come forward and help their wards by way of giving them time and counseling them so that they may not be misguided by the anti-national elements who are hell bent to vitiate the peace in the valley,” police said.
