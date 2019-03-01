About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Miseries of residents mount as authorities fail to restore Karnah-Kupwara road

Published at March 01, 2019 12:14 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Karnah, Feb 28:

End to the sufferings of people in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district is still a distant dream as the vital Karnah-Kupwara road continued to remain closed from past more than a month.
The Karnah-Kupwara has closed over a month ago due to the snowfall.
However, the residents of Karnah staged a protest on Thursday in Tangdhar against the administration for failing to clear the roads and restore the road for vehicular movement.
The protesters while chanting slogans against the administration for failing to clear the snow from the road, demanding reopening of Karnah-Kupwara road at an earliest.
A body of stranded passenger Abdul Kareem of Amrohi Karnah who died yesterday is also stuck at Chokibal Kupwara, locals said. KNS

