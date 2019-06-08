Misemployment of social media is leading to despair

June 08, 2019 | Shah Faez Hussain

Lately, a video circulated on social media in which some of the students clad in school uniforms were seen washing a local car said to be of the teacher of the same school where these students study. In the video, two male adults were captured making students to wash the car. The duos were identified as a teacher and a class fourth employee.The video surfaced on the internet so briskly and created enormous criticism from common people as well as from government and political personalities as well. This compelled the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of Anantnag to take action against them.

Education is regarded as an optimum institution of change and progress, a device to mould the society in a desirable way. Indubitably, it is the teacher who boosts children to become productive and constructive chapters of the society. Also, I have been listening from my parents and grandparents oftentimes about the dignity and prominence of teachers in shaping the future of any civilized society. There is no question mark on the truth that teachers are considered ‘nonpareil’ servers of the society. Their vocation is prodigious and quintessential in this world as they furnish altruistic obligation in fashioning the life of their students. The teachers don’t change rather get modified from phase to phase but the tangible zeal and ardor among all the teachers remain uninterrupted and successive. It has been aeons since they have been shaping the future of our society. Ironically, the respect for teachers has descended in the existing society to a great extent.

In the evening, after me and my family members finish the dinner, my grand dad starts praising teachers in a very boastful way. He says, “We used to lend hands to their burdensome work, would carry their bags, even sometimes would help them in their daily chores in their homes”. The students of old generations never felt hurt by doing this. They considered this as an enhance in their dignity. In the present times, we observe, students even expostulate their teachers. They stab their teachers from behind. I am not a critic of present genesis of students rather I am narrating the bitter truth. I am myself a student and try to reach the realms of reality. People sitting in the chairs of public offices and people surfing the internet in homes can never discern and elucidate the philanthropic endeavor of teachers in making the world a finer place to live in.

Recently, the video went viral only because of the cynical comments passed by people which coerced the government into suspending the duo. It was really an outrageous episode that should have not happened. Neither students are blameworthy nor those two persons. There is unequivocally nothing wrong in serving our teachers who strive to get the best out of us and take us to our zenith.Blameworthy are those who spotlighted this by uploading the video on internet and those who criticized this by writing pointless comments on the post.

I sometimes see my Dad washing his car outside the garage, my heart wrenches and I stop my Dad and shift the water sprinkler in my hand and start washing the car myself as I can’t see my Dad getting worn out. If I don’t feel any bashfulness in washing my Dad’s car, why would I demur in washing my teacher’s car? A teacher’s hand on one’s head is coequal to father’s hand. I would personally never vacillate in serving my teachers in any means.

(Author is 8th class student of St. Peter’s International Academy Anantnag)

