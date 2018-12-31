Miscreants loot shops of Kashmiri traders in Shimla

Businessmen urge JK Guv to intervene
Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Kashmiri shopkeepers, traders in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Sunday, alleged that their shops were looted by miscreants—following rumors of a dead calf in the town on the eve of Christmas.
Shopkeepers from Rohru Shimla told Rising Kashmir that on December 26, three shops in the market were looted by “mob” following rumors of a dead calf in the area.
Ghulam Muhammad, a shopkeeper, from Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s district Anantnag, said that their shops were targeted in the morning last Wednesday.
“Our shops were closed, as calf episode was reported on Christmas night. The next day there was shut down in the area but being Muslims our shops were targeted deliberately by the mob,” he said.
He said they have been running garment shops in the town for the past 40 years but now nothing has been left in these shops. Valuables worth lakhs have been looted, he alleged.
While recalling the incident, Mohammad said that day they were shutdown and were sitting inside their rented house. Around 11 in the morning, they were informed by neighbors about the incident.
“They said angry mob first vandalized the vegetable market belonging to some Muslims from Uttar Pradesh. Then they attacked our shops near Hospital road, he said.
“Protestors were carrying hammers, iron roads, and sticks. They broke shop shutters and started vandalizing everything. Police was there but they were standing as ‘mute spectators’,” he said.
Another shopkeeper, Abdul Rashid a resident of Kupwara said, there are around 6 to 7 Kashmiri shops in the market and 3 of them were looted by the mob.
“These 3 shops are known to everyone here, ‘they locally call us ‘Kashmiri’s Mama’s shops’,” he said.
"During the past 40 years, they have never done anything which is against the aspirations of a local community or hurt their religious sentiments," he said.
He said it has been now four days after the incident; local administration has turned deaf towards Kashmiri traders.
“If we would have been there, we would have been killed by the mob. No one has come to listen to their pleas,” He said adding that whosoever has done any wrong should be punished but not innocents.
The shopkeepers said although local police have filed an FIR against the culprits but none has been arrested yet.
They urged the government to provide them compensation as soon as possible so that they could start their ventures again.
They said the three shopkeepers which were looted by the mob were belonging to Ghulam Mohammad, Mohammad Ayoub both hailing from Anantnag district and Ab Rashid from Kupwara.
Seeking Jammu and Kashmir government’s intervention, the shopkeepers have appealed Governor, Satya Pal Malik, to look into the matter.