Miscreants involved in damaging CCTVs arrested: Police

June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Monday arrested miscreants who were involved in damaging the CCTVs installed at Rainawari Chowk.

In a statement police said a group of miscreants who had caused extensive damage to the CCTV cameras installed at Rainawari chowk and had inflicted grievous injuries to Police officer were arrested. The group was also involved in lobbing hazardous petrol bombs on Security forces and Police during their movement through the area.

Those arrested include Owais Ahmed Dar alias Teja son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Jogilanker earlier involved in case FIR No. 30/2018 of P/S Rainawari, Adnan Mushtaq Batoo son of Mushtaq Ahmed resident of Jogilanker earlier involved in case FIR No. 30/2018, FIR No. 19/2018, FIR No. 25/2019 of P/S Rainawari, Qazi Yawar Khalid son of Qazi Sajad resident of Mian Shah Sahab, Kamil Javed Zehgeer son of Javed Ahmed resident of Mir Masjid.

Srinagar Police has appealed people to support initiatives of police aimed at securing public properties and establishing of peace and harmony in the city.