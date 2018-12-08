Miscommunication between CEO and Principal puts job of contractual lecturers at stake

Shafat MirAnantnag:
Contractual lecturers, previously posted at Girls Higher Secondary School Nowgam in Anantnag district say the miscommunication between the school principal and the Chief Education Officer Anantnag has put their career at stake.
Principal GHSS Nowgam has not allowed at least five contractual lecturers to sign the arrival citing the end of their contract period. However, the Director School Education Kashmir had recently in an order, number DSEK/Extn-1/1660 dated 20-11-2018, had asked the concerned CEOs to direct the principals of Higher Secondary Schools to go for rehiring of the willing lecturers and teachers working in an academic arrangement.
The order signed by DSEK reads, “Copy of the above Govt. order No. 916-Edu of 2018 dated 16/11/2018 is forwarded to Chief Education Officer (All) for information and with the directions to rehire the services of willing lecturers/teachers working on academic arrangement on contractual basis to continue to teach the new classes till the schools are closed for winter vacation and thereafter utilize their services temporarily during the winter vacations of 2018-19 for the purpose of winter schooling till 15th of January 2019”.
The copy of this directive has been sent to Principal GHSS Nowgam and endorsed by the CEO Anantnag. Despite this, the Principal refuses to rehire these lecturers.
“This a clear violation of the government directive and the principal has not allowed us to continue our services from 15th of November. The principal says there is confusion in the order and he did not allow us to sign the arrival. This has put our career into jeopardy and also led to the wastage of one month as we may not be provided the salary for this period despite remaining present in the school”, said the lecturers.
All other Higher Secondary schools have implemented the order our school being an exception. “We did submit an affidavit also to the school principal after Deputy Chief Education officer Anantnag conveyed a message to the principal. However he even refused to entertain the affidavit and also declined to implement the order of director school education”, they added.
“I have received the order copy from administrative department but there is a confusion in it. I have written a letter to CEO Anantnag for clarification over this matter but till date I did not received any response”, said Principal GGHSS Nowgam, Nisar Ahmed.
Chief Education Officer Anantnag said, “I will take up the issue with Director Education but as per guidelines we are supposed to hire teachers only for the winter tutorials not lecturers. The lecturers are normally hired up to the current academic session which is mentioned in their engagement orders also”.