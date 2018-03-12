Miscarriage of justice

The rape-and-murder case of eight-year-old Kathua girl, Asifa, has become highly politicized despite several mainstream political parties decrying about it. In the last few years the nomads that constitute the minority community in the state – gujjar and bakerwal – have been living in constant fear due to intimidations by certain political outfits. An atmosphere of fear has been created, possibly aimed at dividing the state on communal lines and gaining political mileage from it. Although the state investigation agency, Crime Branch, has been in pursuit of the criminals and has been gathering evidence, those forces that are believed to be behind this heinous crime have also been spearheading a movement to thwart the justice. The Crime Branch is still hunting the ‘mastermind’, the person or persons who actually planned, abducted, raped and murdered Asifa. Six persons have been arrested so far among which one is said to be a juvenile. Crime Branch has already submitted its report to the High Court. After the far-right fringe group Hindu Ekta Manch upped the ante by taking out protest marches, some damage has already been done. Opposition party National Conference took out a protest march against attempts made to shield the accused. The ruling Peoples Democratic Party also spoke against the brazen efforts meant to politicize the crime. Hurriyat (M) Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has also threatened of launching a large-scale agitation if there is any cover-up or botching of the case. Notwithstanding the political statements that the crime should not be politicized, it has been politicized beyond doubt. For administration of justice, this is the first obstacle – the case must have its own legs to stand upon, which in the horrendous rape-and-murder case does not need to be proved. Ideally there should have been no scope or role of politics over it. Sadly the law enforcement agency has to bear the political pushes and pulls. By the time a criminal case reaches the court, a lot can happen. At the same time, a crime of this nature invites condemnations from all, political parties being no exception. Since the parties wield power, they can use it for swift and decisive action. Justice should not be delayed in such cases. So political entities, like other groups, cannot afford to be silent either. So it is not politicizing the issue which seems to be a ghastly idea, but using political power to curb the law enforcement, using political power to destroy evidence, using political power with the intent to exonerate ‘rapists’ and criminals that is. Those are the factors that cause the miscarriage of justice. What cannot be challenged in the rape-and-murder of Asifa, is that the horrible crime was committed by someone or some people, that the guilty should be nabbed and exemplary punishment should be given. The legal system and law enforcement ought to be outside the circle of political influence.
