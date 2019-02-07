Mirza inaugurates workshop on writing, updation of revenue records at Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 6:
Commissioner Survey and Land records, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, inaugurated a workshop on writing and updation of Jamabandies at the Revenue Training Institute in Jammu on Wednesday.
As per an official, the workshop held under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) was also attended by Regional Director, Survey and Land Records Rifat Kohli, Principal Revenue Training Institute, Jammu Kusum Sharma, Naib Tehsildars, Girdawars and Patwaris of all the Tehsils of the district.
At the outset, the Commissioner informed the participants about the importance of digitization of the revenue records in the state.
He said the DILRMP project envisages transparency and clarity in the title of the landholders which will ultimately minimize the land disputes.
The Regional Director acquainted the participants with various components of the project. The resource persons threw light on the legal aspects and proceedings to be followed in writing Jamabandies and clarified all doubts of the participants, the official added.
A power point presentation with regard to the scope and objectives of the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme was also given, the official added.
Commissioner Survey & Land Records, Jammu appreciated the Principal Revenue Training Institute Jammu for organizing such a workshop.