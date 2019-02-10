Mirwiaz remembers Bhat, Guru, calls them ‘brave hearts’ of Kashmir struggle

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday paid tributes to one of the founder members of Kashmir movement, Muhammad Maqbool Bhat on his 35th martyrdom anniversary and Muhammad Afzal Guru on his 6th anniversary who were who was secretly sent to gallows in Tihar Jail.
In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz, who is under house-arrest said that Bhat and Guru were brave hearts of Kashmir struggle. “Their sacrifices have got etched in our collective conscience as a nation striving for Right to self-determination. Sacrifices offered by Bhat and Guru are a constant reminder of the great sacrifices rendered by the nation in our 71-year long struggle,” Mirwaiz said.
Mirwaiz said that the best way to pay tributes to them was that “we remain united and steadfast in pursuance of our cause that has priceless sacrifices at its back.”
“New Delhi through its occupational forces and huge military apparatus controls us and has left no stone unturned to crush people’s resistance and resolve for the resolution of the dispute and every day new suppressive methods are employed in this regard,” Mirwaiz said. Mirwaiz urged the international community to take note of the people’s sacrifices and the repression unleashed by the Government of India (GOI).
He urged the world bodies especially world human rights organizations to play their role asking New Delhi to return the mortal remain of Bhat and Guru buried in Tihar Jail against all norms of humanity, to their families for burial in own land Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat spokesman has strongly condemned the detention of its Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, senior Hurriyat leaders Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War and other pro-freedom leaders and activists.