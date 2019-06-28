Mirwiaz expresses grief over loss of lives in Mughal road mishap

June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic death of 11 school children including nine girls in a road accident at Peer ki Gali, Mughal Road.

Mirwaiz condoling the sad demise with bereaved families especially the parents of the deceased prayed for the early recovery of other injured in the incident. Mirwaiz expressed regret over the loss of precious lives in accidents on daily basis.