Mirwaiz’s detention undemocratic: Hurriyat (M)

Published at October 08, 2018 12:28 AM 0Comment(s)36views


Srinagar:

Hurriyat Conference (M) spokesman on Sunday denounced house confinement of amalgam chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his Nigeen residence ahead of the civic polls—terming it “highly undemocratic “
According to the spokesman, a heavy contingent of government forces during wee hours arrived at Mirwaiz’s residence and placed him under house arrest. The spokesman said that the policy of force being used against people to keep them away from the religious practices and gatherings exposes their repression further. The Hurriyat spokesman also condemned the fresh arrest spree launched across the length and breadth of Kashmir aimed to instill fear among the population.
JK under PDP to witness new horizons: Tasaduq

