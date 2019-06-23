Mirwaiz’s call to make society drug free worth to hail: PDP

June 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Srinagar District President and MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam on Saturday hailed the statement of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq seeking unanimous efforts in curbing the drug menace from Old City.

In a statement Alam said that such gestures from a tall religious leader are welcome and will for sure help in bringing a positive change on the ground. He said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is well aware about how dreadful the situation on ground has become and why it merits a serious concern. The PDP leader said that it is hoped that such earnest efforts will elicit a positive response and the calamitous situation engulfing the precious lives of youth is avoided.

Alam added further that the earnest and sincere efforts being taken by the locals of Old City especially of Makhdoom Sahib (RA) area are worth to hail and has once again inspired the society to scan new horizons with eager hope and dream a drug free Srinagar.

He said the unprecedented pace with the younger generation of Kashmir especially of Srinagar’s old city is falling prey to the dreadful substances has made all the saner voices of the society worried and upset.

Alam said that the efforts being put forth by the locals of the Makhdoom Sb (RA) area in curbing the drug menace are worth to hail and that endeavour deserves support from one and all.

The PDP leader urged the police and the civil administration to extend full help to the locals of old city to crack a whip on those elements who are hell bent in destroying precious lives of youth. Appreciating role of the Police, Alam said that all necessary should be given to the youth and elderly who have volunteered for the cause. KNS