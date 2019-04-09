Mirwaiz's appearance before NIA paves ways for thorough probe: GoI

April 09, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Appearance of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq before the NIA has paved the way for a thorough probe into charges of alleged funding and conspiracy against the Hurriyat leader, officials said Tuesday.

Mirwaiz appeared before the National Investigation Agency for the second consecutive day on Tuesday for questioning in connection with a case related to alleged funding of militant groups.

"Appearance of Mirwaiz before the NIA proves the government's determination to establish that Kashmiri separatist leaders will have to be held accountable to the law of the land," a home ministry official said.

"However, eventually he had to follow the summons and travel to New Delhi to answer questions from the NIA. This is in line with the government's firm stance that separatist leaders cannot claim immunity and that they will be held accountable for laws of the land," the official said.