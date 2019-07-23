About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 23, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Mirwaiz welcomes Trump's mediation offer on Kashmir issue

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday welcomed the US President Donald Trump's statement that he is "ready to mediate between India and Pakistan" to solve Kashmir issue.

Mirwaiz said that being the most affected party, the people of Kashmir want an early resolution to the Kashmir conflict and that he has been urging for dialogue at all levels.

He said that every effort that pushes India and Pakistan in that direction is welcome by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Being the most affected party people of #Kashmir want an early resolution to the lingering Kashmir conflict. Been urging for dialogue at all levels. Every effort, pushing India and Pakistan in that direction @POTUS is welcome by the people of J&K (SIC),” Mirwaiz wrote on twitter.

