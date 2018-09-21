Mirwaiz welcomes Pak PM’s ‘positive response’ on Kashmir resolution

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday welcomed Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s remarks over what he termed as “positive response” of resolving issues—including Kashmir through constructive and meaningful dialogue.
Mirwaiz said that people of Jammu and Kashmir always support every initiative of lasting peace. He said that lasting peace can ponly be assured through resolution of Kashmir issue as per universal principles of justice and humanity.
Mirwaiz added that hope Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will reciprocate.
“Welcome Pakistan Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI positive response of resolving issues including Kashmir through constructive & meaningful dialogue.People of J&K always support every initiative of lasting peace,whose assured way is through resolution of #KashmirDispute as per universal principles of justice and humanity.Hope Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi reciprocates the spirit,” Mirwaiz tweeted