Mirwaiz welcomes new UN rights chief’s remarks over Kashmir

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday welcomed statement of UN rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, in which she slammed India for lack of any ‘meaningful improvement’ on addressing issues highlighted in the UN report on human rights violations in Kashmir.
“Welcome the appointment and the opening statement of @mbachelet, the new commissioner of @UNHumanRights. We hope that her esteemed office continues to monitor and follow up on the grave human rights abuses in #Kashmir,” tweeted Mirwaiz.