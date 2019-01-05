About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mirwaiz welcomes Imran Khan's statement on Kashmir resolution

Published at January 05, 2019 10:44 AM 0Comment(s)1608views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday welcomed the statement of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Kashmir during his interaction with Turkish president Reccip Tayyip Erdogan. 

“Welcome the statement of Pakistan's PM @ImranKhanPTI on Kashmir during his interaction with Turkish President @RT_Erdogan. Turkey has always been a strong supporter of Right to self determination for the people of Jammu&Kashmir and a active member of OIC contact group on #Kashmir,” Mirwaiz wrote on twitter.

Turkey on Friday said the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the UN resolutions, after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish stand appeared in a joint statement issued at the end of a two-day visit by Khan to Turkey on the invitation of Erdogan.

Khan's meeting with Erdogan was followed by delegation-level talks. The two leaders expressed a commitment to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields, according to the joint statement shared with the media by Khan's office in Islamabad.

The statement said the two countries "underscored the need for resolution of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir through a sustained dialogue process and in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions".

(With PTI inputs)

