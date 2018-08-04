Mirwaiz warns of agitation if Article 35-A tinkered with

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 3:
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq lauded the “unity and steadfastness “of each segment of society towards the move aimed at meddling with Article 35-A that deals with hereditary state subject law of J&K.
Addressing the Friday congregational gathering at the historic Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said Kashmiri people have shown time and again that they can’t be forced into submission and there was no question of compromising the State’s political interests.
Mirwaiz praised the “unity exhibited by traders, transporters, hoteliers, lawyers industrialists, houseboat owners, employees, students, and civil society activists” and stated that “no power can defeat a people so united in their purpose”.
He warned of a strong and sustained agitation in case the Supreme Court announces any decision or ruling aimed at changing the demographic character of J&K, on August 6.
Mirwaiz said that Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has already announced a two-day protest and strike program from August 5 and people should follow the same in letter and spirit.
He said that Kashmiri people have already made it clear that they can spill their blood and put everything at stake in case Supreme Court ruling goes against their interests.
Hurriyat (M) paid rich tributes to four armed youth killed in two separate encounters at Kupwara and Sopore saying that New Delhi’s “obduracy and military approach” is pushing youth to arms.
“Kashmiri youth are being killed every day and if Delhi believes these repressive measures can weaken the people’s resolve in their just struggle, it is totally mistaken. The fact remains that these sacrifices further strengthen the people’s resolve in their cause, but these sacrifices offered by youth cause us great pain,” he said.