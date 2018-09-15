About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mirwaiz voices serious concern over killing of youth

Published at September 15, 2018 01:48 PM 0Comment(s)2319views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Molvi Umar Farooq has voiced his serious concern over the killing of youth for the fault of engagement in the resistance struggle based on equity and justice.

Soon after the killing of five militants in a gunfight in Chowgam village of Kulgam district in South Kashmir, Mirwaiz took to micro-blogging social networking website twitter and said “yet another bloody day in Kashmir, five more youth killed for involvement in resistance struggle based on rights and justice. Our youth are being selectively killed and infamous CASO is being carried out in a prolonged manner. The killings are an eye-opener for the international community.” (KNS)

