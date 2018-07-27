About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mirwaiz visits residence of siblings who drowned in Harwan

Published at July 27, 2018

Prays for deceased, consoled family for their irreparable loss


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jul 26:

 After being released from the house detention, Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq visited Umar Colony Lal Bazaar the residence of two siblings who drowned to death at Sarband at Harwan.
According to the statement issued to KNS, Mirwaiz expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family especially with Altaf Ahmed, the father of two brothers Abrar and Irtikab. Mirwaiz prayed for the deceased and consoled the family for their irreparable loss.
He also visited the residence of Altaf Ahmed Shah at Qamarwari and condoled the demise of his father and long time AAC worker Peer Hafizulalh.
Mirwaiz while extending his deep hearted condolences to Altaf Ahmed Shah and his brother Ashiq Hussain Shah prayed for the highest standards in janah for the departed soul. It is pertinent to mention that Peer Hafizullah Shah was a member of Muslim Conference and had worked under Muhajire Milat Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah and later with Awami Action Committee.
A delegation of AAC led by Muhammad Shafi Khan visited the residence of Peer Hafizullah Shah and participated in the congregational Fateh prayers while as another delegation comprising Muhamamd Yousuf Bhat, Ghulam Hassan Shah, Farooq Ahmed Lone, Muhamamd Sayed Dedmari visited the Ganderpora Eidgah and participated in the congregational Fateh prayers of another party's worker Ghulam Muhammad Wani.

 

