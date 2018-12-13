Mirwaiz visits Hiba at SMHS, demands pellet gun ban

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 12:
Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday visited the 20-month-old girl pellet victim Hiba at SMHS hospital, where she was operated by a team of doctors.
Mirwaiz was deeply pained to see Hiba, who underwent second surgery in eye today.
He expressed solidarity with her distraught parents and prayed for the little angle’s speedy recovery.
Mirwaiz told parents of Hibathat entire Kashmiri nation was praying for the speedy recovery of their daughter.
He said inhuman act of violence inflicted upon infants would break the heart of any person having a heart and he was no exception. “The doctors are struggling to save her badly perforated eye”.
“Little Hiba, who is writhing in pain, stands an eye-opener for the entire international community and people of India as to how ruthless and brute force is being used by Indian troops even against infants and toddlers in Kashmir,” Mirwaiz said.
The Hurriyat (M) chairman asked Government of India (GoI) to immediately stop use of pellet guns in Jammu and Kashmir.
He also urged the international community to take strong note of use of pellets on Kashmiri people and take immediate steps in ensuring ban on use of pelletguns in Valley.
“Kashmir is the only place in the world, where lethal pellets are used against a populace with impunity as a means of repression and dealing with civilian protests,” added Mirwaiz.