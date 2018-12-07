About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mirwaiz urges UN to send fact team to assess situation to Kashmir

Published at December 07, 2018 04:15 PM 0Comment(s)801views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Chairman Hurriyat (M) Miriwaiz Umar Farooq Friday urged the United Nations to send a fact finding team to assess ground situation in Kashmir Valley.

“While we have already welcomed UNHRC report on Kashmir, we urge the UN @antonioguterres send a fact finding mission to assess the Ground situation in JammuKashmir & impress upon GOI to stop HR violations committed by its forces,” Mirwaiz wrote in twitter.

He was released from house detention an hour before the Friday congregational prayers.

While addressing Friday gathering at Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Mirwaiz said that every year December 10 is observed as International Human Rights Day but in Kashmir when traders, civil society, Hurriyat activists tried to highlight the rights violations in a peaceful manner, the government launched a crackdown on the activists.

“Now even peaceful protests like candle light vigils  have become a crime here,” Mirwiaz said. 

